Mark Wilson has credited Ange Postecoglou for building a winning machine at Celtic that also regularly play an entertaining brand of football that people want to watch every week.

Celtic confirmed another league title on Sunday when they beat Hearts 2-0 away from home and took an unassailable lead at the top of the league table.

The Scottish champions have dominated the league from the start and are now collecting another title under Postecoglou.

Postecoglou has won two league titles in as many years as Celtic manager but Wilson insisted that the Australian’s work is even more impressive when taking into account that the Bhoys have become a winning machine without compromising on style.

He admitted that he played in winning Celtic sides but stressed the importance of the current team’s style that has made them popular amongst the fans and they have ushered in a new way of playing in Scotland.

The former Bhoy said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard show: “I think one of the most impressive things about this side and the manager is the product on show.

“Being a total winning machine is one thing but doing it in an entertaining fashion that people actually want to go out on watch is another.

“I have played in Martin O’Neill’s side. I saw that first-hand, very good and effective with brilliant players but it wasn’t always sparking football all the time.

“But this team’s got a way of entertaining and that’s what the fans admire the most as they get both jobs done – winning and entertaining.

“More often than not it’s free-flowing football, which has kind of invented a new way of playing in Scotland that we hadn’t seen and he is finding players to fit into that system.”

Celtic have four more league games before they take on Inverness in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on 3rd June.