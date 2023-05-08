Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has admitted that there will be a few new faces at Fratton Park next season, but insisted that the core group of players are already present at the club.

Pompey began the season under Danny Cowley in an impressive manner to establish themselves as strong candidates for promotion in the first half of the season.

However, a series of disappointing results under Cowley saw them drift away from playoff places and his successor, Mousinho, came in in January and steadied the ship.

Despite falling short of the last playoff spot by seven points, Mousinho believes that Portsmouth already have a core group of players in the squad.

The Pompey boss pointed out that their performance against Wycombe Wanderers is testament to how strong Portsmouth are, however, he admits that there will be a few new arrivals in the summer to further strengthen the team.

Mousinho also acknowledged that they need to work on a lot of things and stated that Portsmouth will be a completely different team next season.

“We will come back with a new-look squad at the start of the next season and it is very, very exciting, but there’s a huge amount of work to do”, Mousinho told The News.

“It looks like an overhaul and it might be in terms of numbers – there may be a few numbers coming – but the core is here.

“If you look at the side which played against Wycombe, taking away 2-3 players everybody is contracted for next season.

“That’s a side which has performed well against a Wycombe team who were playoff finalists last year and really fancied to push again this year.”

Portsmouth finished the season in eighth place with 70 points from 46 games and Mousinho will be determined to come back with an improved Pompey squad next season to push for promotion.