Leeds United and Newcastle United are amongst the sides who have an interest in signing Bournemouth winger Jefferson Lerma this summer.

Lerma will be out of contract at the end of the season and his future at Dean Court has come under the scanner.

With the Cherries likely to survive, the club are prepared to offer the Colombia international a contract to continue with them next season.

However, his contractual situation has attracted the attention of several clubs including a few from the Premier League.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Aston Villa, West Ham, Leeds and Newcastle are amongst the teams who have their eyes on him.

Lerma is Premier League proven and the potential of snapping him up on a free transfer appears to be tempting.

Apart from Leeds, there is no uncertainty around the Premier League status of the other three clubs.

The Colombian could also have offers to move out of England as clubs from Spain and Italy are also interested in signing him.