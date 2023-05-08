Leeds United have finally parted ways with Chris Armas, who was roped in as a coach by Jesse Marsch earlier this year, according to The Athletic.

The American was appointed as the assistant coach at Leeds 12 days before Marsch lost his job in early February.

He stayed on to assist interim boss Michael Skubala but was left without a meaningful role after Javi Gracia decided against keeping him on his backroom staff.

With Gracia also leaving the club earlier this month, Sam Allardyce walked in last week but there were no indications that Armas would find a spot on his staff.

He stayed on in Leeds’ payroll despite not being at their training ground for several weeks and it has been claimed that the club have finally parted ways with him.

The 50-year-old is back in the United States and is no longer part of Leeds, three months after Marsch left the club.

Armas continued to draw his salary from Leeds despite not being part of Gracia’s backroom staff.

But it is no longer the case and he is expected to attend a fixture involving Chicago Fire with Marsch.

There are suggestions that the former Leeds coaching duo are in line to take charge of the United States national team.