Alexis Mac Allister does not have an agreement with a club with Liverpool yet to hold talks with Brighton over a transfer, according to talkSPORT.

Mac Allister is expected to leave Brighton in the summer with several big Premier League sides chasing him ahead of the end of the season.

Manchester United have a real interest in signing him but the uncertainty around their ownership has stalled their efforts for now.

Mac Allister is a player Liverpool also like and there are suggestions that an agreement could be in place between the Argentinian and the Merseyside giants.

But it has been claimed that the World Cup-winning midfielder does not have a verbal agreement in place with any club.

Liverpool are also yet to hold talks with Brighton over taking the player to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

Mac Allister is keeping his focus on Brighton and their efforts to qualify for Europe this season.

The Reds are keen on him but the race to sign the player is still very much open as he has not made a decision on his next club.