Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has admitted that Newcastle United’s defeat at home to Arsenal showed that they still have work to do to reach the next level.

Newcastle suffered a rare defeat at home on Sunday when Arsenal turned them over 2-0 at St. James’ Park.

Manchester United’s defeat at West Ham meant that the Magpies remained third in the table and firmly on course for a top-four finish by the end of the season this month.

Reo-Coker admitted that Newcastle have built a brilliant base this season from which they can work from but conceded that the loss to Arsenal also showed the fault lines and gaps in the squad they need to cover.

The former Premier League star stressed that they need more quality in the squad and need to have more than a plan A to move to the next level.

Reo-Coker said on the BBC: “Newcastle have got a great foundation.

“It just shows where they are and where they need to be to get to that level.

“They need to recruit a bit more quality and have more than just a plan A.”

Newcastle will next travel to Leeds United on Saturday before finishing the season with games against Brighton, Leicester City and Chelsea.