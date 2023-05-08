Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has warned Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the playoff semi-final clash on Friday that the Posh are not an easy team to face.

Sheffield Wednesday are in their second consecutive League One playoff semi-final and this time they are set to face Ferguson’s Peterborough.

On Friday, Darren Moore will take his side to Cambridgeshire to lock horns with Ferguson’s men, whom they have failed to defeat away from home on five previous occasions.

Ferguson stated that his players understand that by reaching the playoffs, they have provided themselves with a chance to get promoted.

He believes that their win against Barnsley at the weekend has given them momentum and warned Sheffield Wednesday that the upcoming two-legged affair will prove to be a tough challenge for them.

Ferguson admitted that Sheffield Wednesday, who finished third in the league table with 96 points, are not easy opponents to play against but is sure that his players will be ready for the test.

“The boys are really happy, they are jumping up and down and that’s fine, there’s no problem”, Ferguson told Peterborough United’s media.

“Tomorrow morning it will be calm and down and they know all they have done is give themselves a chance.

“In terms of the circumstances, having won it and Derby losing, to do with the way we have, we have got the momentum going into the playoffs.

“To be fair, I don’t think we are an easy team to play against and other teams will know that.

“And saying that Sheffield Wednesday are very tough to play against, so we will get them ready and recover tomorrow and I am looking forward to it.”

The last time both sides met, in March, Sheffield Wednesday came out victorious against the Posh with a 1-0 scoreline.