Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has stated that the Owls are now determined not to repeat last season’s playoff disappointment and finish this season with promotion to the Championship.

Last season, Moore’s side came close to promotion but were defeated in the playoff semi-finals by Alex Neil’s Sunderland.

This season, Sheffield Wednesday finished the regular season in third place in the league table with 96 points from 46 games and will take on Peterborough United in the playoff semi-final on Friday.

Moore stated that the Owls take great pride in finishing the season with a huge points tally and believes that their success is the result of the combined efforts of the Sheffield Wednesday faithful and players.

The Owls boss stated that they have already achieved their first goal of finishing the regular season on a strong note.

And Moore stated that now they are focused on not repeating last year’s disappointment and ending the season with a promotion.

When asked about finishing the season with a huge points tally, Moore told Sheffield Wednesday TV: “It shows great commitment and good work by everybody.

“Something that we have prided ourselves on over the course of the season, and it has been really good, so it’s a tremendous points tally and everybody, supporters, players connected with the football club, this has been achieved by the work everybody has done.

“So congratulations to everybody.

“Part one was finishing the season strong and with 96 points.

“Now we are going to the playoffs and we certainly want it to be a successful one this campaign.”

Sheffield Wednesday will travel to the Weston Homes Stadium, where they are winless in their last five games, on Friday to face Darren Ferguson’s side.