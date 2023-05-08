Portsmouth star Clark Robertson is set to depart Fratton Park at the end of the season, with Derby County interested in him, according to The News.

The 29-year-old centre-back joined Portsmouth in the summer of 2021 and has made a total of 56 appearances for the club.

Robertson established himself as a key figure in the Pompey dressing room after his arrival and former Pompey boss Danny Cowley appointed the Scot as club captain.

This season, Robertson missed a significant number of games due to injuries and managed only 18 league starts.

Robertson’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and Portsmouth have not offered the centre-back an extension.

It has been claimed that several League One outfits, including Derby, are interested in acquiring Robertson’s services.

Robertson previously worked with Derby boss Paul Warne during his time at Rotherham United and has a good relationship with the Rams boss.

Derby missed out on an opportunity to land a playoff spot on the last day of the regular season and Warne is determined to strengthen his team for next season.

It remains to be seen whether Derby will be able to convince the former Aberdeen star to join them at Pride Park next season.