Mark Wilson has compared Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate to former Bhoys star Stiliyan Petrov and believes he can take his game to the next level once he adds more goals.

Hatate joined Celtic in January last year and has gradually emerged as one of the first names on Ange Postecoglou’s team sheet.

His performances in the middle of the park are one of the big reasons why Celtic are on course to win their fifth domestic treble in seven years.

Wilson believes Hatate has grown over the course of the season and has added a lot more consistency to his level of performance.

The former Bhoy is a fan of the technical ability that the midfielder has and feels his game has a striking resemblance to ex-Celtic star Petrov.

He believes that Hatate can move up in levels in due course of time once he starts scoring more goals.

The former Celtic star said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard show: “I think he looks more comfortable and tends to do it week-in-week-out.

“When he broke in he kind of went off the boil a little bit but now more consistent.

“Technically, he is just a brilliant footballer, I love watching him, reminds me a little bit of Petrov when he was at Celtic as well.

“He will add even more goals to his game and that’s how he will take his game to the next level.”

The midfielder has scored eight times and laid on ten assists in 40 appearances across all competitions this season.