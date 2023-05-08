Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has emphasised that his side need more points to ensure European football next season after they beat Crystal Palace 1-0.

Spurs, who were knocked out of the last-16 of the Champions League by AC Milan this season, are currently sitting in sixth position in the Premier League table with 57 points from 35 games.

As their chance to play in the Champions League next season is getting bleak gradually, the north London outfit are now eyeing a slot in the next season’s Europa League and are vying with Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa for it.

The buoyant Seagulls are two points adrift of Spurs, having played three games fewer, and have registered significant victories against Wolves and Manchester United.

On the other hand, the Villans have played the same matches as Tottenham and are three points behind their London counterparts.

Hojbjerg stressed that his side need to accrue as many points as possible from the remaining games and expressed his relief to register a victory after a winless run of four matches.

“The aim is to achieve the maximum position, so if that is European [football], that’s European [football]“, Hojbjerg was quoted as saying by football.london.

“I think it was important to come back after a couple of games, a couple of weeks with results that didn’t please us.

“In the end we win and I saw Aston Villa didn’t win and when you look at the table it is better than it was yesterday.

“We have to continue, we have stay serious but also we have to stay together.“

Ryan Mason’s men are set to face Aston Villa in a key clash on Saturday and will be looking to consolidate their position in the league table as well as getting an advantage in the race to earn a European slot for next season.