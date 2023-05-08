Micah Richards is of the view that Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce was trying to set a positive tone for the squad by focusing all attention on himself by comparing himself with Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

The 68-year-old tactician took charge of Leeds after the Whites hierarchy decided to part ways with Javi Gracia.

Allardyce’s remark about him being on the same level as other top Premier League managers when he was introduced as Leeds boss caused much debate.

However, Richards believes that Allardyce deliberately compared himself with Guardiola and Klopp to take attention away from the Leeds players, who were under severe scrutiny.

Richards further added that the Leeds boss’ comments were a ploy to boost the confidence of the Whites players and pointed out that the change in mentality was visible against Manchester City at the weekend.

And the former top-flight star stated that he sees no reason why Allardyce should not back himself in front of a tough challenge to keep Leeds up in the Premier League.

“Plenty of sniggering and criticism for Sam Allardyce after his comments comparing himself to Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp”, Richards wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“What is it we want?

“Managers who say a load of meaningless words or an individual who actually has something to say?

“Have you thought about it another way and considered that Allardyce could actually have been trying to set a positive tone for a squad short on confidence?

“Perhaps he was trying to put the attention on him rather than on the players? They lost at City but left the pitch in a positive frame of mind.

“I wouldn’t dream of saying I know him well but I’ve met Allardyce a couple of times and he is a lovely fellow with plenty of belief.

“He will back himself to get enough out of Leeds’ players to save them — where is the crime in that?”

Allardyce lost his first game as Leeds manager on Saturday against Manchester City and the Whites will next face Newcastle United at the weekend.