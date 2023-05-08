Erik ten Hag’s bid to bring in a new goalkeeper for Manchester United this summer is being hampered by the uncertainty around the club’s ownership, according to talkSPORT.

David de Gea made another high-profile error on Sunday evening after his howler led to West Ham’s goal in Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat at the London Stadium.

The Spaniard has struggled to implement Ten Hag’s playing out from the back style and while he is in line to receive the Premier League Golden Glove this season, he has made numerous high-profile mistakes as well.

In public, Ten Hag has been backing the goalkeeper but in private, he is keen to bring in a new goalkeeper for the squad who would be more suited to his style.

But it has been claimed that his interest in signing a new shot-stopper is being undermined by the uncertainty around the club’s ownership.

The Glazers have two bids to sell control of the club but no decision has not been made yet.

The uncertainty around the ownership means Ten Hag still does not know how much money he will have to spend this summer.

Manchester United are being unable to commit funds to players at the moment due to the lack of clarity.

Ten Hag is in favour of seeing De Gea sign a new contract as at the moment he is not sure whether he can bring in a new goalkeeper.