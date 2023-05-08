Leicester City boss Dean Smith believes that the Foxes can take points from all of their remaining Premier League matches to ensure safety.

The Foxes let go of Brendan Rodgers to appoint Smith earlier last month in a bid to keep their heads above the water.

Smith has rescued five points from the four games he has managed the Midlands club and are they just above the drop zone due to a better goal difference.

Smith’s men have four matches to play, with two home matches against West Ham United and Liverpool, and Leicester will pay a visit to Fulham and Newcastle United for the remaining two away fixtures.

The Foxes’ boss is confident about getting something positive from all of their remaining four matches in the league campaign.

“There’s points available in every game, obviously”, Smith told a press conference before the Fulham match.

“But Manchester City was always going to be tough and it’s the only game we haven’t taken points from so far.

“We’ve got four games left where again we believe we can take points from all four of them.”

Leicester will visit Craven Cottage today to face Marco Silva’s Fulham as they look for a positive result to pull further clear of danger.