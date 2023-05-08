Derby County boss Paul Warne has admitted that his side have failed to reach their objectives and hinted at a summer reshuffle for the Rams.

Warne’s side finished seventh in the League One table with 76 points from 46 games, just one point short of the last playoff place.

Derby suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the regular season to concede their promotion hopes for this season.

The Rams boss pointed out that his side have been unlucky on a few occasions this season, but admitted that Derby have failed to reach their goal.

Warne believes that Derby should have been in the playoffs and insists the Rams have to rectify their mistakes next season.

The Derby boss hinted that there will be significant changes in the summer transfer window and is of the view that with the brand of football they play, the Rams will attract good-quality players in the next window.

“Hopefully we will have a summer like every other club and shimmy around”, Warne told Derby’s official site.

“It is an elite sport and unfortunately, you have to make changes.

“In my opinion, and I have said it ages ago, we have been unlucky but we have failed.

“I know no one wants me to say that as a manager, but we should have been in the top six, so it is our job to put it right.

“If you do the same thing, exactly the same thing, you’ll probably get the same results.

“It excites me to think about signing players and this is a club people want to come to and if anyone watched us play today, why wouldn’t you want to play football like that?

“So yes, summer is always a time of rejigging, but I have a few days to lick my wounds and then it all starts again.”

In the upcoming transfer window, Warne will be determined to recruit players to strengthen various areas of his team to challenge for promotion next season.