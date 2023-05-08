Southampton defender Jan Bednarek is confident about getting all three points against Nottingham Forest if the Saints play with full intensity for 90 minutes.

The Saints are sitting rock-bottom in the Premier League table on 24 points from 34 matches, recording 22 losses.

Southampton have struggled to record wins of late, adding to their woes, and last picked up three points in early March.

Ruben Selles’ men have four matches remaining, with two away fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Brighton and two home games against Fulham and Liverpool, and need wins.

Saints’ Polish defender Bednarek believes that his team can rescue all three points against fellow relegation strugglers Nottingham Forest if they keep the same intensity throughout the 90 minutes.

“The game is massive”, Bednarek said to Sky Sports.

“Hopefully, in this game, we can show more consistency and perform at our highest level for 90 minutes and get all three points.

“We’re convinced, if we can do that and maintain the intensity, if we can play with belief and courage, then we can get the three points.”

If the Saints get a win tonight against Steve Cooper’s men at the City Ground, they could move within three points of Leeds, Leicester and Nottingham Forest and two points closer to Everton, who are 19th in the league table.