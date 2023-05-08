West Ham United are interested in signing Aston Villa target Matteo Guendouzi as a replacement for Declan Rice in the summer, according to The Athletic.

The West Ham captain is expected to depart in the summer and Arsenal and Liverpool are amongst the clubs interested in him.

With West Ham expecting to sell Rice, the club are scouring the market for replacements and they have a target in mind.

It has been claimed that the Hammers have their eyes on Marseille midfielder Guendouzi as Rice’s replacement.

The Frenchman impressed in the Premier League with Arsenal but moved on from the Gunners after falling out with Mikel Arteta towards the end of the 2019/20 season.

The midfielder has been impressing at Marseille and has been linked with a return to the Premier League.

Aston Villa had their eyes on him in January and are again interested in getting their hands on him.

But they are now likely to face competition from West Ham who are keen to sign him as Rice’s replacement.

Marseille are said to be expecting offers for Guendouzi in the next transfer window and are preparing for his potential departure.