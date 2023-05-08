Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Everton manager Sean Dyche has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton side on the south coast.

The Toffees go into the Premier League encounter stuck in the relegation zone and badly needing to pick up points to survive in the top flight.

They face a Brighton side eyeing a place in Europe next season though and start as underdogs to turn over the Seagulls.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season, at Goodison Park, saw Brighton run out comfortable 4-1 winners.

Dyche selects Jordan Pickford in goal for the game, while at the back he goes with Nathan Patterson, James Tarkowski, Yerry Mina and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In midfield, Everton have Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Garner, while further forward Alex Iwobi and Dwight McNeil support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Everton boss can look to his bench if he wants to make changes and his options include Neal Maupay and Michael Keane.

Everton Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Mykolenko, Gueye, Doucoure, Garner, McNeil, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, Cody, Davies, Onana, Gray, Maupay, Simms