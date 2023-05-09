Bayer Leverkusen could boost their hopes of keeping hold of Xabi Alonso, who has been strongly linked with Tottenham Hotspur, if they back him by bringing in a midfielder he wants, it has been claimed in Germany.

Tottenham, who have witnessed managerial tumult this season following the successive departures of Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini, have appointed former player Ryan Mason as their caretaker manager for the remainder of the season.

Mason previously managed the north London outfit as a caretaker manager in 2021 after the dismissal of Jose Mourinho and guided the team to secure four wins in seven matches.

Under his management this season, Spurs have accrued four points from three games and he is tipped to be replaced by a permanent manager next season.

The north London outfit are mulling over a move for former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich ace Alonso to fill their vacant managerial position.

Alonso is currently coach of Leverkusen and the Bundesliga side are keen to keep hold of him into next season.

And, according to German magazine Sport Bild, if they deliver the midfield player that Alonso feels he needs, they could make it much tougher for him to leave the BayArena.

It remains to be seen who Leverkusen might try to deliver to Alonso, but they have been linked with Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka of late.

The German side could take Xhaka to the BayArena and back Alonso, making it more difficult for him to go.