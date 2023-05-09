Millwall and Cardiff City are interested in Burnley star Ashley Barnes, but could find he is beyond their budget, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 33-year-old striker joined Burnley in the summer of 2014 and has played 293 games for the Clarets.

Barnes has been a key part of Vincent Kompany’s Championship-winning Burnley side this season and has contributed seven goals while laying on three assists.

His contract with Burnley is set to expire at the end of this season and the hitman has declared that he is set to leave the club after almost a decade at Turf Moor.

The forward’s possible destination for next season could be a Championship club, as he has several admirers in the division.

Gary Rowett’s Millwall, who missed out on the playoffs on the final day of the Championship season, are looking to add experience to their forward line and they are taking an interest in Barnes.

Cardiff have struggled in front of goal this season, resulting in a relegation battle and they are determined to address the issue in the upcoming campaign, with Barnes an attractive prospect.

However, Millwall and Cardiff might not have sufficient funds to negotiate a deal with the striker.

Several other Championship clubs are also interested in acquiring Barnes services, but it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the 33-year-old.