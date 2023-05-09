Rangers have been tipped to try to lower the price needed to sign Malik Tillman on a permanent basis if they do decide to try to keep him.

Over the course of his season-long stay in Scotland from Bayern Munich, Tillman has become an integral part of Rangers’ first-team squad, featuring in 28 league games before being sidelined with a season-ending injury.

He is now back in Germany to undergo treatment, but the prospect of him returning to Rangers is not off the table.

Rangers manager Michael Beale is an admirer of Tillman and the Gers could look to keep him permanently.

The Gers do have an option to buy set at £5m, but according to German daily TZ, if they do want to sign Tillman they will look to negotiate the price down.

It remains to be seen how much Rangers would be prepared to pay to keep Tillman.

The midfielder would likely struggle to command a place in the Bayern Munich team if he does return to Germany.

And as such, Tillman may be keen to remain at Ibrox on a permanent basis.