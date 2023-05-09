Former Everton star Pat Nevin is of the view that the Toffees players fear facing Sean Dyche in the dressing room unless they have put in their all on the pitch.

Everton ended their seven-match winless streak after securing a 5-1 victory over Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Monday.

The Toffees’ victory over Brighton has helped them climb out of the relegation zone and they are two points clear of 18th placed Leicester City.

Nevin, who was impressed by Everton’s performance on Monday night, praised their fighting spirit and hailed their display against the Seagulls as incredible.

The former Toffees star believes now Everton have a manager in Dyche whom the Toffees players dread facing unless they have given their best on the pitch.

“The fight and the battle Everton showed there were absolutely incredible”, Nevin said on Off The Ball.

“We chatted before when Fulham were up at Goodison Park a few weeks ago; I was at the game and there was nothing.

“No spirit, no faith, no battle.

“But you get the feeling that they have a manager they don’t really want to go in and face unless they have put everything in and that’s got to be part of it.

“He has got them so well organised and so well structured.”

Everton will next face league leaders Manchester City at the weekend at Goodison Park before travelling to Molineux to take on Wolves.