Former Nottingham Forest star Steve Sutton has revealed that he has never seen City Ground so nervous like he saw during the dying minutes of the game against Southampton on Monday.

Nottingham Forest managed to secure a 4-3 win against relegation rivals Southampton on Monday at the City Ground.

With two wins in their last three games, Nottingham Forest have climbed out of the relegation zone and sit in 16th place in the league table, separating themselves from the relegation zone by a margin of three points.

Sutton believes that the Tricky Trees let Southampton come back into the game on several occasions and praised Southampton for their attitude.

The former Nottingham Forest star pointed out Steve Cooper’s side’s inability to kill the game, which he feels made the Nottingham Forest faithful present at the City Ground anxious in the final moments of the game

“The problem with Forest is that they let them back in the game pretty quickly”, Sutton said on BBC Radio Nottingham post match.

‘All of a sudden, a little lifeline there, that gives them a boost.

“Then it’s 3-1, and you sort of think that’s it and they get another.

“You’ve got to credit them for having a real goal and being gutsy about it.

“We know the City Ground is a tough place to come, with a great atmosphere.

“You can sense I think for the first time, I have seen Forest win games here and I have seen them lose; that’s the first time I have really known the crowd to be really, really nervous at the end.

“They didn’t want to shout; they didn’t want to upset the equilibrium.”

Nottingham Forest will next travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday to face Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.