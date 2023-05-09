Former Leeds United coach Mark Jackson has been shown the door by MK Dons, despite only having taken charge in December.

Jackson left his role on Leeds’ backroom staff to take over as the boss of MK Dons, joining a club involved in a battle against relegation from League One.

MK Dons though have been relegated from League One and the club have decided against keeping Jackson as manager.

The now League Two side said in a statement: “Milton Keynes Dons Football Club have parted company with Head Coach Mark Jackson, following the Club’s relegation to Sky Bet League Two.

“Assistant Head Coach Robbie Stockdale and Technical Insights Analyst Aaron Dagger will also depart the Football Club.”

MK Dons represented Jackson’s first senior managerial role and the club believed he would be able to keep them afloat in League One.

Now MK Dons are looking for a new manager to take over ahead of next season.

It remains to be seen what Jackson’s next step will be, with the coach also having experience of youth football and counting a spell in charge of Leeds Under-23s amongst that.