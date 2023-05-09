Newcastle United are monitoring Blackburn Rovers star Hayden Carter as a possible centre-back option for the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old defender is a Blackburn Rovers academy product and has had a breakthrough season with the Riversiders this season.

Carter made 30 league appearances for Blackburn this season and has turned some heads with his performances.

The defender has piqued interest from several English clubs, and Premier League outfit Newcastle are among them.

Eddie Howe’s side are on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League next season and Newcastle want to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

It has been claimed that Newcastle are keeping tabs on the development of Carter with Blackburn Rovers as a future centre-back option.

The 23-year-old recently signed a four-year deal with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, which will keep him at Ewood Park until the end of June 2027.

Tomasson thinks highly of Carter and Newcastle will have to submit a good offer to take Hayden away from Blackburn.