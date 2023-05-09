Newcastle suffered defeat at the hands of Arsenal at the weekend and Eddie Howe will be desperate to see his team return to winning ways.
A trip to Leeds is next on the agenda for Newcastle and it had looked certain that Longstaff would miss out amid fears of a serious foot injury.
However, Newcastle have been boosted as Longstaff has avoided serious injury, with his foot not broken.
While the news will delight Howe, the midfielder remains a doubt for Newcastle’s visit to take on strugglers Leeds.
Longstaff saw a specialist on Tuesday and it remains to be seen what the next steps will be for the midfielder.
The 25-year-old has so far made 32 appearances for Newcastle in the Premier League this season, providing his team-mates with four assists.
Longstaff has been a key man in Newcastle’s remarkable campaign which has the Magpies on course for Champions League football.