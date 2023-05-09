Newcastle United have received positive news on midfielder Sean Longstaff, but he remains a doubt for the Magpies’ trip to Leeds United, according to the Daily Mail.

Newcastle suffered defeat at the hands of Arsenal at the weekend and Eddie Howe will be desperate to see his team return to winning ways.

A trip to Leeds is next on the agenda for Newcastle and it had looked certain that Longstaff would miss out amid fears of a serious foot injury.

However, Newcastle have been boosted as Longstaff has avoided serious injury, with his foot not broken.

While the news will delight Howe, the midfielder remains a doubt for Newcastle’s visit to take on strugglers Leeds.

Longstaff saw a specialist on Tuesday and it remains to be seen what the next steps will be for the midfielder.

The 25-year-old has so far made 32 appearances for Newcastle in the Premier League this season, providing his team-mates with four assists.

Longstaff has been a key man in Newcastle’s remarkable campaign which has the Magpies on course for Champions League football.