Steve Sutton believes that Nottingham Forest star Felipe knows how to read the game and stated his disappointment that the player is not young enough to become a long term servant for the club.

The 33-year-old centre-back joined Nottingham Forest in January from Atletico Madrid and has been a regular since his arrival.

On Monday, Felipe delivered a standout performance in Nottingham Forest’s defence against Southampton to guide the Tricky Trees to a 4-3 victory.

Sutton stated that Felipe has been a breath of fresh air since his arrival at the City Ground and praised the centre-back for his brilliant match reading ability.

The former Garibaldi star thinks that Felipe has a vast understanding of the game and expressed his disappointment at the fact that the 33-year-old is not young enough to serve the club on a long-term basis.

“For me, Felipe has been a real breath [of fresh air]”, Sutton said on BBC Radio Nottingham post match.

“How old is he?…Pity that he is not 23.

“If you play like that, he should be on a ten-year contract.

“I just think he reads the game so well; he has been beaten on certain occasions, but not very often.

“He knows the game and he knows how to play the game.

“He has a lot of experience.

“I really think he has been super.”

Felipe has featured in 13 league games for Nottingham Forest this season, picking up four cautions and assisting once.