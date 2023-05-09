Portsmouth manager John Mousinho is having individual meetings with his squad this morning, ahead of an expected summer overhaul, according to BBC Radio Solent.

The League One outfit have missed a playoff spot this season as they have finished in eighth position in the league table with 70 points from 46 matches.

Ahead of next season’s campaign, Pompey are eyeing revamping their squad to put themselves in the mix for promotion next term.

Amid an expected summer of change, the Fratton Park outfit now have 13 players whose contracts are to expire at the end of the season.

Mousinho is now starting the ball rolling by speaking to his players on an individual basis this morning as he fills them in on the club’s thoughts.

He is set to talk to the soon-to-be out-of-contract players first, then he will assess other areas.

Mousinho’s potential talks with the squad members are expected to initiate the process of the overhaul, as Pompey are considering recruiting nine to ten new faces to their squad ahead of next season’s League One campaign.

The talks are expected to continue over the course of this week, with Zoom calls to be held with those unable to attend the meeting in person.

The Pompey boss is aiming to conclude the talks by the end of this week.