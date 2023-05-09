Rangers could face competition for Auston Trusty as the defender is wanted by several sides in the English Championship, according to the Scottish Sun.

Trusty, who represents the USA at international level, played for Birmingham City this season on loan from Arsenal and was named the Supporters’ Player of the Year.

Rangers boss Michael Beale admitted recently that his side are set to make a squad overhaul this summer, which could be initiated by the departures of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent.

An admirer of the USA International, Beale is keen to add the player to the Gers squad in order to strengthen their defence.

However, Trusty’s notable performances this season not only propelled Birmingham to think of retaining the centre-back’s service next season but also piqued the interest of fellow Championship outfits.

As a result, the Light Blues’ expected move for the centre-back is set to meet challenges when the summer transfer window opens.

Trusty joined Arsenal from Colorado Rapids in January last year and was immediately sent to the MLS outfit on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 24-year-old centre-back joined Birmingham on loan in July last year and played 44 league matches for Blues, with a record of being booked eight times.