Southampton are set to sell Mislav Orsic to a Turkish side for around half the amount they paid to sign him in January, according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook on White & Jordan.

The Saints invested in the January transfer window to bolster their squad in a bid to avoid relegation, but they look on course for failure.

Orsic was snapped up from Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb for around £8m, but the attacker has made no impact in English football.

Now Orsic is set to end his short stint at Southampton as the club are set to sell him to a Turkish side.

Trabzonspor have been heavily linked with Orsic amid claims they have an agreement in place with the player.

And it is suggested that Southampton will only bank around half the amount that they shelled out for Orsic when he is sold.

It will be another financial blow to a side poised to now drop down to the Championship.

Southampton’s owners sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl and then brought in Nathan Jones, despite the Welshman failing at Stoke City in between success at Luton Town, and then parted ways with him without a successor lined up.

Ruben Selles is currently in the Saints hotseat.