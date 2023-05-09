Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has dubbed playoff opponents Luton Town a team of warriors, but believes that his side are capable of beating any team in the Championship.

Mowbray’s side won 3-0 against Preston North End on Monday to seal their place in the playoffs in the Championship.

Now, Sunderland are set to face third placed Luton in a two-legged playoff semi-final to keep their promotion dream alive.

Sunderland are in a position to earn back-to-back promotions and Mowbray believes that the experience of last season’s playoff battles will help his side.

The Black Cats boss stated that Luton are a physically strong team with a warrior mentality, who like to lay down their best in every game, dubbing them warriors.

However, Mowbray warned that his Sunderland side are also capable of beating anyone in the division when they are at their best.

“Delighted for everybody, delighted for the club, but nothing achieved yet, of course”, Mowbray told Sunderland’s media.

“Let’s hope that last year’s experience in the playoffs can help the team and benefit the team.

“We do know that Luton Town are a team of warriors.

“Big, physical team who give everything in every game and we have got our hands full in two matches.

“We obviously look like we have picked up quite a few injuries today as well.

“We are looking forward to it immensely.

“We all believe that if we can play it to our maximum, we can beat anybody in this league and I am sure Luton will think it is a tough game on paper for them.

“Hopefully it will be an epic two matches and let’s see who comes out on top.”

Sunderland will face Luton in the first leg of their playoff encounter at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.