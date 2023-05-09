Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has revealed that he and his staff want to keep encouraging full-back Connor Ogilvie to go forward and get inside the opposition penalty box.

The 27-year-old caught the attention of the manager with his regular forays into the opposition penalty box over the course of 90 minutes in the 2-2 draw against Wycombe on Sunday.

Heaping praise on the Tottenham academy graduate, Mousinho insisted that it is the quality that he wants to see in his full-backs.

“He can get forward, has good quality and can also score. We want to keep encouraging that, it’s something we have been looking at”, Mousinho told The News.

“One of the most pleasing things against Wycombe was how he got forward more but we weren’t hugely exposed at the back.

“We worked that very, very well and were pretty secure, not getting countered a huge amount.

“That’s what we want. The modern full-back does like to get forward and get into the box, and we want to encourage that.”

Ogilvie’s current contract with Portsmouth has just over a month to run, but Mousinho insists that the desire from the club is to try and keep him beyond that, with an option to trigger a 12 month extension tipped to be activated.

“We want to keep Connor, nothing has changed there, he has been that good.”

Highlighting the player’s ability to perform multiple roles on the pitch Mousinho added that he wants Ogilvie to keep performing like he did against Wycombe.

“He has that attacking capability.

“He’s played at centre-half in his career, as well as left-back, and we think he can keep performing like against Wycombe.”

Portsmouth will return next season with the hope of earning promotion to the Championship after failing to do that this time around.