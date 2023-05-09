Ex-Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks has criticised his former side for having Ryan Mason as caretaker manager and admits he could not see any credible business doing the same.

Spurs experienced a managerial tumult after Antonio Conte’s acrimonious departure in March when the Italian criticised the club’s management and the players.

The north London outfit appointed Cristian Stellini as a caretaker manager after Conte’s exit, but relieved him of his duties after a crestfallen 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United.

Tottenham appointed their former player Mason as the acting head coach for the remainder of the season, and under his guidance they have accrued four points in their last three matches.

Despite Spurs salvaging a point against Manchester United and going down fighting against Liverpool in the first two matches under Mason, the flak has come from Crooks for the appointment of Mason, who does not have permanent managerial experience under his belt.

“Spurs currently have Ryan Mason, a rookie caretaker manager in charge of team affairs, which is like giving an accountant who has just passed his accountancy exams the role of running of a FTSE 100 company for a few weeks to see how he gets on”, Crooks wrote in his BBC column.

“Which credible business would do that?

“It makes no sense but it does seems to be the acceptable way in which professional football is run these days.”

Mason previously managed Spurs as an interim manager after the dismissal of Jose Mourinho in 2021, taking charge of seven games and winning four of them.

Tottenham are now vying with Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa for a Europa League spot, as their hopes of playing in the Champions League next season are getting increasingly bleak.