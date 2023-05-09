Former Hibernian star Tam McManus has questioned why he has annoyed some Rangers fans by making two points he feels are perfectly reasonable.

Rangers edged out Aberdeen to a 1-0 win at the weekend and McManus feels that the Dons had a very good penalty shout turned down at Ibrox.

He made his view clear, while also stating that Rangers have not had a penalty given against them in the Scottish Premiership.

McManus feels a number of Rangers fans have been left annoyed by his points and questioned why, when he views them as reasonable observations.

He wrote on Twitter: “So I stated yesterday that I thought it was a stonewall pen not given to Aberdeen on Sunday.

“Also an incredible stat that Rangers not had a pen in league given against them especially with addition of VAR.

“Both perfectly reasonable points. Rangers fans going mental why?”

Rangers have nothing but pride to play for in their remaining games this season, while Michael Beale will also continue to assess his squad ahead of an expected summer overhaul.