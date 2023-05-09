Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has insisted that the Dons are not looking to sell key forward Duk, a Burnley and Blackburn Rovers target, and his team-mate Bojan Miovski.

The forwards’ notable performances this season have piqued the interest of several English clubs, with Burnley and Blackburn both strongly linked with Duk.

Burnley have already secured promotion to the Premier League and will look to strengthen, while Blackburn will be keen to replace Ben Brereton Diaz.

However, Cormack insists that Aberdeen need not let their forwards go this summer as the team are pursuing their European dreams and feels the lure of playing in Europe could also convince the pair to stay.

“A lot of people talk about Miovski and Duk”, Cormack was quoted as saying by the Daily Record.

“There is no pressure at all.

“Why would we want these guys to move on if we are playing in Europe next year?

“When the prize money could be more significant compared to selling players.”

Cormack also indicated that if clubs do come calling then it will not be easy to negotiate with Aberdeen.

“Alan Burrows said the other day we will be really hard to deal with.

“There is no way we are letting players move on unless we have a player lined up or players coming through to take that position.

“At the end of the day we want to win trophies.

“Our aspirations are to go as far in the cups as possible each year. Similarly, with the league.

Portugal-born Cape Verde international Duk has bagged 16 goals and six assists in his 34 league appearances for Aberdeen this season.

On the other hand, Miovski has bagged 16 goals and two assists in 34 league matches for the Dons this season.