David Edwards is of the view that if Wolves are able to build on Julen Lopetegui’s philosophy of defensive solidity, then the times ahead will be exciting for fans.

The Midlands club were struggling in the relegation zone when Lopetegui took charge of the club.

Wolves secured Premier League safety after their win over rivals Aston Villa at the weekend and they have managed to keep seven clean sheets out of their last ten games at Molineux.

Edwards is of the view that after securing promotion, the Spanish tactician will have the opportunity to focus on ways to prepare for next season.

And the former Wolves star feels that next season, fans will be able to witness the team Lopetegui wants to build.

Edwards also added that if the Molineux outfit can maintain the defensive solidity established by Lopetegui this season and strengthen the attacking side, then exciting times are ahead for Wolves fans.

“The immediate emotion, now safety is secured, is relief for everyone at the club, from the board right down to the supporters”, Edwards wrote in his Shropshire Star column.

“But Lopetegui will already be focusing on next season.

“He now has a window of opportunity to prepare, work out once and for all which players he wants or doesn’t want.

“There is a chance to really build on the philosophy he has already begun in his time here.

“If we can retain the solidity at the back and then start to build on going the other way, it will be an exciting time to be a Wolves fan.

“It will be next season when we really get an idea of the team Lopetegui wants to build.”

Wolves have three games left in the season and Lopetegui will be determined to finish the season on a strong note.