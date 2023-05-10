Trabzonspor coach Nenad Bjelica is insisting that the club snap up countryman Mislav Orsic from Southampton for him.

Croatia international Orsic was snapped up by Southampton in the January transfer window as the club looked to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Orsic has struggled to make an impact in English football and Southampton now look destined for the drop, something which looks likely to see an end to the winger’s short south coast stint.

Trabzonspor are working to sign Orsic and, according to Turkish daily Star, the club’s pursuit is being driven by Bjelica.

Former Croatia international Bjelica is convinced of his countryman’s qualities and is insisting that Trabzonspor sign him.

It is suggested that Trabzonspor’s president Ertugrul Dogan is planning to put the deal in place before the season ends.

Southampton have been tipped to sell Orsic to the Turkish side, with it claimed they will recoup just over half the amount they paid to sign him.

Orsic has failed to make the matchday squad in Southampton’s last three Premier League games and it remains to be seen if he will play for the Saints again before the campaign concludes.