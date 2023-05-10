Former Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has predicted that Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin has the potential to become a top player at European level.

Raskin, who represents Belgium at international level, joined the Gers from Standard Liege in January for a transfer fee worth £1.75m.

The Ibrox outfit successfully overcame the competition to secure the service of Raskin as clubs such as Leeds United, Marseille, Napoli and Barcelona were linked with the 22-year-old Belgian.

Raskin, who has been invited to train with the Belgium national side on a couple of occasions, was closely observed by then-Belgium coach Martinez.

Martinez, who is now the coach of Portugal, lauded the Ibrox outfit’s decision to sign Raskin and asserted that the 22-year-old Belgian has the potential to grow to be a top midfielder at European level and his development will help both his club and country.

“Rangers were prepared to take a risk and take the player a lot earlier because he was finishing his contract at the end of the season” Martinez was quoted as saying by the Daily Record.

“He is one of those proactive signings that could be important for both sides.

“He has the potential to be a top midfielder at European level and if that development happens at Rangers, then Rangers will benefit.”

Yet to receive an international debut, Raskin has played in eight league matches for the Glasgow giants since joining them.