Former Scotland international Michael Stewart has offered praise to Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin and dubbed the Belgian’s performances stand out amid a gloomy season for the Light Blues.

The Ibrox outfit signed Raskin from Standard Liege in January, fending off interest from other clubs in the Belgian.

Since joining the Gers, the 22-year-old midfielder has made eight league appearances for the Glasgow giants and garnered plaudits for his performances on the pitch.

Stewart eulogised the Belgian midfielder for his stand-out displays and applauded the Light Blues for doing good business by bringing in freshness with Raskin amid a trophy-less season for them.

“I don’t really see anyone in the Rangers side individually that you think has excelled enough to be in the running for player of the season”, Stewart wrote in a BBC player of the season column.

“However, there’s some who have shown signs of positivity for the future.

“Todd Cantwell has caught the eye, but for me, Nicolas Raskin has really stood out.

“He’s not been there for that long, but the little bits I’ve seen of him I can see why they’ve brought him in.

“Ryan Jack is over 30, Glen Kamara has drifted a wee bit, and you need that freshness.

“He’s caught the eye and looks like a good bit of business.

Rangers are expected to revamp their squad ahead of the campaign next season, and the likely departures of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent could set the process in motion.