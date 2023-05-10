Everton winger Dwight McNeil has revealed that he was eager to end last season’s goal drought following his side’s emphatic and confidence-exuding 5-1 victory at Brighton.

McNeil joined the Toffees from Burnley last year on a five-year contract for a transfer fee worth £20m after the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League.

He made 38 league appearances for Burnley last season but was unable to find the net on a single occasion.

He has slotted home seven times and bagged three assists in his 33 league appearances for the Goodison Park outfit this season.

The 23-year-old winger delivered a scintillating performance in the Toffees’ last encounter against the Seagulls and bagged two goals in a stylish manner.

The Everton number seven revealed that he was confident of putting an end to his goal drought this season and he vowed to help his side by becoming more lethal in the forward position.

“I know last season I didn’t manage to find the net, but I knew it was just one of them seasons”, McNeil told his club’s in-house media.

“In this campaign, I wanted to change that.

“It was good to get on the scoresheet and be more of a threat going forward, trying to help out where I can.”

Amid the ever-intensified relegation dogfight, Everton are now sitting in 17th position in the league table, two points clear of the drop zone.

With the relegation menace not over yet, Sean Dyche’s men will be hoping to replicate their incredible performance against Brighton in order to stay afloat this season.