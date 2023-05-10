Portsmouth boss John Mousinho insists that Luton Town loanee Matt Macey has been a big part of what Pompey have done over the last few months and will likely have multiple suitors in the summer.

The 28-year-old went on to become an integral member of Mousinho’s side after joining on loan for the second half of the season.

Now with the season being over Macey will return to his parent club with uncertainties remaining over his long-term future.

According to the Portsmouth manager, a large part of what Pompey have done over the last few months has been due to the presence of Macey.

However, on the downside of it, Mousinho indicated impressive performances from Macey will also attract the attention of a number of other clubs which will complicate Portsmouth’s hopes of keeping him.

“Matt has been a big part of what we’ve done over the last few months”, Mousinho told The News.

“Probably one of the downsides of those positive performances, is there might be more suitors. We know that.

“Maybe one of those is Luton, they might now want to keep him as well.

“When a loan goes well and there are real positives, sometimes getting the player back can be a tough one because there’s a lot of intricacies in there.”

Macey ended the season with ten clean sheets in 21 appearances in the league for Portsmouth.