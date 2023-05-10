Newcastle United youngster Joe White has been spotted training with the club’s first-team after returning from his loan spell at Exeter City, according to the Shields Gazette.

White was sent out to the League One side for the second half of the campaign, going on to become an integral member of Gary Caldwell’s side.

He missed just five games for Exeter during the course of his stay, featuring in the remaining 16 and setting up one goal for his team-mates.

However, with the League One season now over he has returned to his parent club and has already started training with the first-team.

But White is ineligible to feature for Eddie Howe’s side this season having returned to the club outside the transfer window.

The spell at Exeter was White’s second away from Newcastle, with time having also been spent at Hartlepool United.

White, 20, spent time in the youth ranks at Carlisle United before being snapped up by Newcastle.

It remains to be seen what Howe will decide to do with the promising midfielder over the summer and whether another loan move might be in the offing.