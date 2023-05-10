Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies has emphasised the importance of his side playing in a European competition next season and insisted they have the squad for European football.

Spurs are now sitting in sixth position in the Premier League table and are vying with Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa for a European spot for next season, with their hopes of playing in the Champions League next season getting increasingly grim.

Tottenham bowed out of the Champions League this season after suffering a defeat at the hands of Italian giants AC Milan in the last sixteen.

Davies, who has made 205 league appearances for Spurs since joining the London side in 2014, stressed it is important for them to embark on a European adventure next season.

He insisted that his side have a squad for European football and says that playing in any European competition is their aspiration.

“Our aspiration is to play European football and be involved in as many competitions as we can”, Davies was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“We have the squad, we have the number of players, so it’s probably necessary that we are.

“Our aim is to go as far as we can in every competition.

“Any European competition is important for us.“

The north London outfit have witnessed managerial upheaval this season and appointed former player Ryan Mason as their new caretaker manager for the remainder of the season following the successive departures of Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini.