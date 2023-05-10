Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has insisted that his club must be better at helping new signings from abroad settle in as the summer transfer window approaches.

The Edinburgh outfit are currently sitting in fifth position in the championship split of the Scottish Premiership and are still in the fray to secure a European slot for next season.

The four-time Scottish top-flight title winners have appointed Brian McDermott as their director of football of late, who has notable scouting experience at his disposal.

With the new appointment, the Easter Road outfit are hoping to attract players from across the globe in a bid to bolster their squad ahead of the new campaign next season.

Johnson insisted that Hibs have to help the new signings from abroad acclimatise to the team.

“All the markets are important”, Johnson was quoted as saying by the Daily Record.

“A good football player is a good football player.

“We’ve got to be better at integrating players.

“That’s one of the factors we’ll have a good look at because if you are going to recruit players across borders and culture it is very different.”

Hibs are set to face Aberdeen in a key clash on Saturday and will be looking for a fillip to keep their hopes of European football for next season alive.