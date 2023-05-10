Wolverhampton Wanderers are the leaders among the Premier League clubs in the race to sign Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to Sky Sports News.

The 24-year-old carried the load of Coventry’s scoring on his shoulders over the course of the recently-concluded season, helping them secure a playoff spot.

His performances took no time in alerting scouts with Crystal Palace and West Ham quickly emerging as suitors.

Wolves are the third side to be interested in signing Gyokeres and currently lead the race for his signature.

However, they are yet to enter into any official negotiations with Coventry City for the Swedish international.

Gyokeres’ season is not over yet as he is expected to take part in Coventry’s playoff matches against Middlesbrough.

Whether or not Coventry end up as a Premier League side will also have a role to play in Gyokeres’ next move.

The six feet two-inch striker featured in all 46 league games for the Sky Blues, making 31 goal contributions.