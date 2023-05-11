Sam Allardyce has hailed Leeds United as a club and joked he would like to put Whites legend Eddie Gray, who he has spoken to, on the pitch.

The experienced manager is battling to keep Leeds afloat in the Premier League and has just three games left to try to save the Whites.

Saturday will see Allardyce’s first game as Leeds boss at Elland Road when Newcastle United visit and he admits that he loved experiencing the atmosphere as a visiting manager.

The former West Brom boss explained his respect for Leeds as a club and also gave a nod to legend Gray, who he admits having spoken to and would love to be able to pick as part of the side.

“I loved playing here as the away team, I loved the atmosphere”, Allardyce said in a press conference.

“I came as a manager and the same and the historical nature of the club. Yes, it might be an old stadium, but it’s Elland Road and what it stands for.

“The old days when I was growing up, watching that team.

“I was speaking to Eddie today at great length. He’s got a lot of his grandsons here in the academy.

“He was looking really fit. I was wondering if he could put his boots on and play; he’s the fittest 75-year-old I’ve seen for a long time.

“He’s still around the club, still comes into the club and loves it that much.

“It’s a great football club.”

And Allardyce admits that Gray gave him a message and advice about what Leeds must do to stay up.

“I’ve just had that conversation today with Eddie Gray and he said there’s only one way you get out of it Sam, like we did at Leeds when we didn’t play so well, we made sure we got a clean sheet.

“So if you don’t listen to me, listen to Eddie Gray!”

Allardyce’s first game in charge of Leeds finished in a loss at Manchester City, but he will be more confident about being able to get the better of Newcastle United this weekend.