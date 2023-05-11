Bayer Leverkusen managing director of sport Simon Rolfes has dismissed suggestions about coach Xabi Alonso leaving for Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season, insisting that the Spaniard is satisfied with the work he has been doing in Germany and is 100 per cent committed.

Tottenham are yet to find a permanent replacement for Antonio Conte, who vacated his post at the end of March.

They have Ryan Mason in charge on an interim basis and are looking at who can come in permanently to drive the club forward.

A number of names have been linked, with Alonso emerging as one of the latest targets.

Alonso has won praise for his work at Leverkusen this season, managing to win 17 of the 32 games he has been in charge of, and has a win percentage of more than 50 per cent.

And Leverkusen’s managing director of sport insists that the 41-year-old is happy with the work he has been doing at the Bundesliga club and has a good unit to develop.

“He has a contract with us, he’s happy, he likes working here, he has a good team to develop”, Rolfes told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato when asked about Alonso being linked with Tottenham.

“Even in the last press conference, he said he’s at 100 per cent here with his head”

Tottenham still have former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann as one of their top targets but are yet to seal a deal.