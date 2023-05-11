Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is of the view that Black Cats star Pierre Ekwah has brilliant control over the ball, but admits he needed some time to adjust to the demands of senior level football.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder joined Sunderland in January from West Ham United on a four-and-a-half year deal.

Ekwah struggled initially to get into Mowbray’s line-up but has now managed to make three straight starts in the league.

Mowbray pointed out that Ekwah’s lack of senior level football was the reason why the youngster needed some time to get used to the requirements to match the standards of the Championship.

The Sunderland boss stated that Ekwah has the ability to manipulate the ball and stressed that the defensive midfielder fits perfectly into his team.

“I don’t think he had played any first team football before he came, to be honest”, Mowbray said at a press conference.

“We had lots of chats and I’m sure that at some stage Pierre will tell you about the manager moaning at him about intensity, tackle, putting your body in, you are 6 ft 2, let somebody feel weight in your challenge.

“He’s got wonderful feet and is a lovely footballer, he fits perfectly into our team.

“He can manipulate the ball; it’s amazing to see modern day footballers how fast their feet are, how they can flick it round the back and scoop it with the heel in a different direction.

“It’s amazing what they can do with football.

“He just needed the transition from Under-23 football, where it was probably a bit easy for him and where he was probably the kingpin of West Ham Under-23 winning the league and getting to the finals, came into the Championship, where people actually tackle you, run fast, stick their bodies in, barge in because they want to win football matches.

“It took a few weeks, maybe a month or so for him to understand that we needed him to show intensity in training.

“I’m a big believer that your habits are what create the footballer you see on match days.”

Ekwah has made 14 appearances for Sunderland so far this season and has racked up five starts.

He will be hoping he can play a key role in helping the Black Cats to win promotion through the Championship playoffs.