Portsmouth sporting director Richard Hughes thinks that Pompey’s transfer budget for next summer will increase and stressed that the club are looking into players to sign on permanent deals.

Pompey finished eighth in the League One table and missed out on the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

John Mousinho’s side are set to participate in their seventh straight season in League One in the upcoming campaign and Portsmouth’s ownership are determined to help the club get out of the division.

Hughes stated that Pompey’s owners want to see the club progress on and off the pitch and stressed that they are always ready to back Portsmouth in the transfer window.

The Pompey sporting director believes that the transfer budget for the summer is going to increase and revealed that the club are working on signing players on a permanent basis to decrease their reliance on loan players.

“Next season’s budget is still to be decided, but it’s looking like it is going to be higher”, Hughes told The News.

“The owners want to see progress on the pitch, they want to see us being successful as an organisation, and are happy to back that.

“I think a budget increase will probably be the case.

“I can understand where people come from when they talk about the budget, but, from my experience in January, they were happy to back us making some good decisions which thankfully paid out well.

“We are not just working on free agents and loans, we have the opportunity to buy players should the right ones become available for us.

“It has been well-documented that we want to move away from a reliance on loans and, ultimately, that probably does come at an increased cost of potentially having to buy some players.”

Portsmouth have 13 players out of contract next season and Mousinho wants a squad overhaul in the summer to make the team more competitive.