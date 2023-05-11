Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce has hit out at suggestions that Newcastle United time waste and insists Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag’s teams also time waste.

Allardyce is due to go up against one of his former clubs in the shape of Newcastle this weekend, with Leeds in desperate need of points to avoid the drop from the Premier League.

Newcastle have come in for criticism this season for time wasting on the pitch, with Klopp and Ten Hag taking aim a Eddie Howe’s side.

Allardyce is unwilling to join the chorus of criticism though and instead took aim at Liverpool boss Klopp and Manchester United manager Ten Hag, insisting they too time waste.

“Who complained?” Allardyce said in a press conference when asked about Newcastle’s time wasting.

“He [Klopp] time wastes. He [Ten Hag] time wastes.

“They all time waste when they are in the last five minutes and they are winning 2-1.

“Don’t be daft. Load of rubbish that is.”

Allardyce will have to plot a way to stop a Newcastle side looking to wrap up a top four place this season, something which would represent a hugely successful campaign for the Magpies.